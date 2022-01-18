Latin America among the countries with the highest incidence of gallbladder cancer

Gallbladder disease is a common disease with high prevalence.

Gallbladder cancer (GBC) is a rare and deadly disease that forms from malignant (cancer) cells in the tissues of the gallbladder. gallbladder biliary, a sac-like organ located below the liver that is responsible for the storage of bile produced in the liver.

The lack of preventive and therapeutic treatment options for this type of asymptomatic disease is part of the result of limited knowledge on its etiology, associated risk factors and pathogenesis of gallbladder cancer.

For this reason, Puerto Rico is part of a study epidemiology together with different academic institutions from the United States that seek to establish an epidemiological panorama of the condition that helps to understand how the disease could vary between different ethnicities and the genetic role and environmental that could foster its development.

According to the study, in 2018, the International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that gallbladder cancer constitutes 1.7% of all cancer deaths with 220,000 new cases diagnosed annually and that it disproportionately affects women more than men , perhaps due to women’s greater propensity to have gallstone disease.

Among the most outstanding data of the study, it is established that the epidemiology of this cancer has a great geographical variability due to differences in environmental type. In his conclusion, he only highlights the country of Chile, where gallstones occur almost universally in women, the risk of GBC in this population is very high.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018, approximately 6,500 Hispanics were diagnosed with liver and intrahepatic bile duct (liver) cancer, with more than two-thirds of cases occurring in men. Approximately 20% of people over the age of 65 and about 10% of the entire adult population have gallstones.

The study also adds that precisely the gallstone acts as the main risk factor with the gallbladder carcinogenesis and furthermore, although information available on variations genomics in cancer patients of gallbladder continues to increase, more studies are needed to establish the variability of the condition.

Access the study here.