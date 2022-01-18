Learn to identify it and know all the symptoms of this disorder

We can define the anxiety as a defense mechanism used by our mind to put the body in alarm mode in the face of a dangerous situation or the like. The problem is when it affects at times that do not pose a real risk, or when it appears too often, preventing the person from being able to continue happily with their life.

The sexual anxiety makes an appearance in intimate encounters and can appear before or while they take place. This prevents the person from enjoying sex as they should. In this article we are going to discover the symptoms of sexual anxiety and how it manifests itself, so that you learn to detect this condition.

To what extent can sexual anxiety affect us?

As we have already mentioned, sexual anxiety can seriously affect a person’s sex life, and destroy their confidence and self-confidence. Sex should be experienced as something pleasurable, but in the case at hand, relationships become a concern. This makes the person want to escape from the situation, causing their interest to decline.

Regardless of the sex of the affected person, it is possible to suffer loss of sexual desire, poor lubrication, erection problems, or anorgasmia. All these problems that occur during the sexual act, further enhance anxiety. In addition, it is something that can seriously affect the couple’s relationship, even more so if we do not find support in the other or there is no adequate communication.

Main symptoms of sexual anxiety

The symptoms of sexual anxiety They tend to occur more frequently when the person is meeting someone new with whom they can maintain a relationship. Thus, the most common effects associated with this type of anxiety are the following:

Arrhythmias or tachycardias

dry mouth

tremors or dizziness

emotional instability

Trouble breathing normally

abdominal pain

Tingling in the body

Cervical tension

Loss of control or feeling of unreality

Causes of sexual anxiety

The main causes of sexual anxiety are the following:

loss of self-esteem . The people most prone to sexual anxiety are those who feel dissatisfied with their body or genitals. It can also arise from the fear of not fulfilling sexually what is expected by the other, being unable to reach an orgasm or not enjoying sex freely.

. The people most prone to sexual anxiety are those who feel dissatisfied with their body or genitals. It can also arise from the fear of not fulfilling sexually what is expected by the other, being unable to reach an orgasm or not enjoying sex freely. sexual dysfunctions such as pain, anorgasmia, premature ejaculation, vaginismus, erectile dysfunction, etc.

such as pain, anorgasmia, premature ejaculation, vaginismus, erectile dysfunction, etc. The stress or worries.

or worries. Emotional or relationship problems: toxic relationships, lack of communication or trust, not knowing how to manage emotions, not having had adequate sex education, etc.

Diagnosis, prevention and treatment

When a person presents complexes in his body, lack of confidence in relationships or sexual problems, he is describing the typical picture of sexual anxiety. To prevent anxiety from affecting our day to day, it is necessary promote self-esteem, avoid stress, trust your partner, encourage communication and have optimal sex education.

As for the treatments for sexual anxiety, it can disappear on its own when the person regains confidence in oneself or towards the other, or when the time of stress passes without further ado. However, if symptoms persist, it is necessary seek psychological help, perhaps a couples therapist or an expert in sexology, to work on the causes and avoid problems in a current or future relationship.

