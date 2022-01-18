LeBron James no longer thinks the same about Westbrook, Davis and company

Social networks did not forgive LeBron James and brought to light how he changed the thinking of the ‘King’ towards Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA.

Everything you write on social networks, even if you delete it, will be saved A Lebron James the social networks passed the collection account to him because after 165 days changed the way you think about your Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers after a message he deleted on social networks.

at the start of the season NBA 2021-22, the thousand and one critics reached LeBron’s ears for forming the longest (oldest) team in the league. James exploded and sent a message to his haters (contradictors) with a motivation included to continue with the same intensity and energy of criticism throughout the campaign.

LeBron James regretted that message and, although he deleted it from Twitter, the portals that cover the NBA saved it to remember it 165 days later. ‘The king’ he no longer has the same conviction about his peers in Los Angeles Lakers? The words speak for themselves.

After the beating Facundo Campazzo’s Denver Nuggets and company gave the Lakers by beating them by 37 points on Saturday, January 15, 2022, LeBron broke his silence after not attending the media and apologized. James’ narrative about the Los Angeles team went from heaven to earth.

LeBron changed his message about Westbrook and company in the 2021-22 NBA

While on August 4, 2021 LeBron James asked them to continue talking about the age and game of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers to take it as motivation, 165 days later he changed his words about the team and now he apologized for the poor performance in the 2021-22 NBA.