“Let’s go with everything”: Rashel Díaz and Ximena Duque will undertake a new project together

Colombian actress Ximena Duke and the driver Rashel Diaz They came together to create a new project together where they assured that they go “with everything” to surprise their followers. Actually, there are many reasons why the two celebrities have come together, but physical training is one of them.

On several occasions, Duque has commented that he has made more money with the business of beauty products and skin care than with the soap operas he had made. While Díaz has already been away from television cameras for several months, due to his dismissal at Telemundo. We must not forget that the Cuban has dedicated herself to business after giving her television career a break.

From their Instagram account, the Latinas have announced what their project will be and the objective of this union, and it is that the Christmas holidays left much to be desired and physical training was one of the priorities of the lovers.

Diaz proposed to her friend that she join a hard training to lose the extra kilos, with an intense program of several repetitions. Together they have shown on their social networks how these meetings have turned out. “Thank you for pushing me and motivating me to do this cycle,” the Colombian said in her Instagram stories.

In a photo where they appear in sportswear and hats, they showed that they really didn’t lie when they were going to get in shape. “Friend, finally together on the road, I know you will love him because you are a woman of challenges”, answered Rashel Díaz. “You already had your first day of ramping,” he wrote.

It is not the first time that Ximena Duque has started new cycles in her life, as she recently supported her husband, Jay Adkins, at the launch of his new book on motivation. And, despite the fact that she is a highly criticized artist, her followers consider that she should not broadcast content in English since her origins are Colombian.

“My followers also speak English. I live in the United States, I have been here since I was 12 years old and now I am 36 years old. Get the account. I have more here than there. And yes, I am gringa. I have double nationality. Use the translator. It’s simple!”, she replied to one of the users who questioned her on her Instagram account when she tried to express how important it was to have faith in herself.