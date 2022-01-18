Lewandowski, Messi, Kanté and the members of the FIFA FIFPro World XI 2021

Midtime Editorial

with cfour players in attack, included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the FIFA unveiled this Monday to the 11 best players of 2021 at the awards TheBest, where he also highlighted the presence on the offensive of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

In the goal the chosen one was the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was key in Italy national team which was crowned last year in the Euro 2020, winning the Final against England on the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

OFFICIAL. THE FIFA/FIFPRO WORLD XI 2021. ➔ Goalkeeper: Donnarumma.

➔ Defenses: Alaba, Rúben Dias and Bonucci.

➔ Midfielders: Jorginho, Kante and De Bruyne.

In defending the FIFA appointed to David Alaba, Leonardo Bonucci and Ruben Dias as the best defenders of 2021, the year in which Alaba left Bayern Munich to put on the shirt of the Real Madrid.

In the midfield the best of the year were Jorginho, Kevin de Bruyne and Ngolo Kante, flyer that was crowned in the Champions League with the Chelsea, defeating in the final the Manchester City, who arrived with the favorite poster.

Lewandowski in addition to being included in this eleven, was chosen as the best player in the world in 2021, outvoting Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi, who was the winner of Golden Ball Last December.