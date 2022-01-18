Living off bitcoin income is possible, but how many BTC do you need?

Key facts: In general, the return offered by “renting bitcoins” is around 6% per year.

Most platforms require you to give them control of your bitcoins.

Did you know that there are platforms where you can “rent” your bitcoins (BTC)? Just as you read it, in exchange for giving custody of your coins to a specialized company, it periodically pays you a certain percentage of interest.

Among the best known platforms that provide this service are Blockfi, Ledn, Celsius and Nexo. Also some exchanges add this service, among them Crypto.com and some brokers with a presence in Latin America such as Ripio, BuenBit, Belo and Lemon.

Each company has its strategy to generate profits with the coins of the user who deposits them. They generally use them to have liquidity and be able to use it in loans, although others serve as intermediaries between the user and decentralized finance platforms (DeFi, for its acronym in English).

Advertising

Without further ado, let us seek to answer the question with which this article is titled: How many bitcoins do you need to live on income by depositing them on these platforms?

3 factors to consider

This will depend on three factors that can vary considerably: firstly, how much money is needed (which differs from country to country); second, the price of BTC; and, thirdly, the interest rate paid by these platforms.

Let’s go by parts. First of all, you must establish how much money you want to earn monthly.

Advertising

Let’s see the monthly minimum wage reported in different countries. For example, according to an investigation by the Picodi agency, this is EUR 975 in Spain, USD 265 in Colombia and USD 254 in Mexico. In Argentina, USD 264 is reported, although, if the market value of the peso and official data are taken into account, a minimum salary of about USD 160 is reached. For Venezuela, according to sources consulted by CriptoNoticias, an average salary in the private sector can be around USD 200.

Taking these numbers into account, for practical purposes, for this article we decided that we want to obtain an income of about USD 500 each month.

Then you have to evaluate the platforms and the rate paid by each of them. In May of last year, CriptoNoticias reviewed an extensive report by developer Jameson Lopp on that subject.

Advertising

If we evaluate the updated rates on the 4 most used platforms, we see the following:

Celsius pays 6.20% annually in BTC. Payments are weekly.

Ledn pays 6.25% annually in BTC. Payments are monthly.

Blockfi pays 4.06% annually in BTC. Payments are monthly.

Nexo pays 6.18% annually in BTC. Payments are daily

Let’s round, in general, to 6% annual interest. It is worth clarifying that some of these platforms also accept deposits in stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies, although, for the purposes of this note, we will focus exclusively on the possibility of depositing bitcoins.

Finally, we must consider the price of BTC, which is extremely volatile. We are going to assume, as certain analysts indicate, that it is currently close to its “bottom” so – if these predictions come to pass – it would not fall much further below USD 40,000. It’s more, we will round up to USD 40,000 to do the math here.

In summary, so far: we want to earn USD 500 per month (which is equal to USD 6,000 per year), with a platform that pays us 6% annual interest and bitcoin has a price of USD 40,000.

We would need to have, for that, the equivalent of USD 100,000, that is, 2.5 BTC.

There are platforms that allow you to obtain passive income with bitcoin, in exchange for giving them custody of the coins. Source: butenkow – stock.adobe.

At first glance, it might seem like a huge figure for a minuscule profit. Now, if the comparison is made with other investments, for example, the real estate market, it will be seen that “renting bitcoins” may even be a better option.

Let us also remember that the amount to be deposited on these platforms does not necessarily have to be 2.5 BTC, but the one that the investor wants, from a few satoshis (minimum unit of Bitcoin) to a few bitcoins.

Profitability or secure self-custody? That is the question

To all this, it is worth clarifying several things that must be taken into account: first of all, all these platforms require, as has already been said, that the custody of the bitcoins be transferred to them. This goes against the bitcoiner maxim that prays: “If it’s not your keys, it’s not your bitcoin.” Whoever makes an investment of this style must understand that they are divesting themselves of their precious BTC and placing their trust in a third party with all the risks that this entails (for example, security risks, or the possibility that one of these platforms turns out to be an elaborate scam).

Secondly, you have to take into account the volatility of the price of bitcoin. If, contrary to the analysis mentioned here, the price of bitcoin continued its downward trend, the return obtained monthly would also be lower (while the asset is devalued). It is something that the potential investor should evaluate. Perhaps, based on your risk profile and chances, it would not be wise for rented BTC to be your only source of income.

Finally, tax issues must be taken into account. All the platforms mentioned here are registered in their respective jurisdictions. If required to do so by the local regulator, they will share customer information. Whoever wishes to make an investment of these characteristics must evaluate what tax regulations govern in their country, and how much of the money earned must go to the state coffers.

Having said all this, it is more than clear that this presentation is in no way an investment advice, but rather a sign that it is possible (if you have the necessary capital). rent the BTC and generate a passive income with them, without the need to sell them.