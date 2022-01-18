Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel to watch the Wild Card Round

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals in a match corresponding to the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Find out all the details of the match: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel.

Unmissable match! Los Angeles Rams will be facing arizona cardinals this Monday, January 17, 2022 at so fi stadium by Wild Card Round of the Playoffs of the NFL. Know all the details of this great game: Forecast, day, schedule, streaming and TV channel.

Los Angeles Rams concluded the regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 falls, ending 1st in NFC West. The last duel they played was against San Francisco 49ers (10-7) for the week 18 atso fi stadium, where they fell by 27 to 24. matthew stafford he completed 21 of 32 passes attempted (238 yards), threw three touchdown passes and was intercepted twice.

On the other hand, arizona cardinals (10-7) finished the regular season with a record of 11 wins and 6 losses, concluding 2nd in NFC West. The last match they played was against Seattle Seahawks (7-10) for the week 18 at State Farm Stadium, where they lost by 38 to 30. Kyler Murray he completed 28 of 39 passes attempted (240 yards), threw a touchdown pass and was not intercepted.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: When and what time to watch the NFL Wild Card Round live?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round game will take place this Monday, January 17, 2022 at so fi stadium starting at 8:15 p.m. ET, 7:15 p.m. CT, 6:15 p.m. MT, and 5:15 p.m. PT.

Day: Monday, January 17, 2022.

Time in United States: 8:15 p.m. (ET), 7:15 p.m. (CT), 6:15 p.m. (MT) and 5:15 p.m. (PT).

Place: SoFi Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 02:15 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 10:15 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 9:15 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 8:15 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: What channel is broadcasting the NFL Dinner Round?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals It will be broadcast in the United States on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go on ESPN. On the other hand, in Mexico it will be given by Fox Sports and TUDN.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: What are the predictions?

For this game of the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, the bookmakers of the United States (DraftKings) give as favorite to keep the victory to Los Angeles Rams, since it has a quota of -190. On the other hand, the victory of arizona cardinals has a share of +160.

Result Share Los Angeles Rams -190 arizona cardinals +160

