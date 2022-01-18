Lupillo Rivera slaps his brothers with a white glove

Mexico.- Through his Instagram and TikTok accounts, the Mexican regional music singer and corrido Lupillo Rivera released a preview of his new song, which would be inspired by his brothers Juan and Rosie Rivera, and all that family scandal they are facing.

After expressing all his support for his nephews, the children of Jenni Rivera, Lupillo was criticized by the public and even threatened by his brother Juan, who asked him to shut up and avoid problems, because if he talked about what he knows about him, he would have big problems.

For this reason, everyone believes that the theme that the also known as El Toro del Corrido will launch soon could be inspired by his brothers and would be a white glove slap to all the problems they have been going through in recent weeks after the change of direction of Jenni’s companies.

“There’s a little music for you…” reads the publication, which has more than one hundred thousand reproductions. From the studio, Lupillo Rivera previews his new song that talks about people who take advantage of others and are just greedy. Coincidence?

“The monkeys are still hanging, they haven’t gotten tired. They don’t have a filler, they want to eat the fruit from the tree until they finish it… greed is not good, it’s proven,” is heard in the lyrics of the song, which at the moment does not have release date.

The comments were immediate in the publication and Internet users assured that Lupillo’s song is dedicated to his brothers Juan and Rosie, who have been the subject of conversation in recent weeks by defending themselves from the comments made by Chiquis through a Instagram live stream.

It should be remembered that Chiquis expressed her opinion on the change of address from her aunt Rosie to her sister Jacqie in Jenni Rivera’s companies and confessed that it is an injustice that it was said in a statement that the change came out clean in accounts, as it revealed that there was an $80,000 shortfall during her aunt’s address, which caused quite a stir.

