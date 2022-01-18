Macías could leave Getafe, admits the club’s Sports Director

The future of José Juan Macías points away from Getafe, as pointed out by Ángel Martín, Sports Director of the Spanish club, after it does not fit into the coach’s plans

Ángel Martín, sports director of Getafe, said on Tuesday that forward José Juan Macías, who does not count for his coach, Quique Sánchez Flores, is “a clear market possibility” to leave the azulona squad.

JJ Macías, in training with Getafe. Getty Images

Loaned by Chivas, and with a purchase option, Macías arrived at Getafe in July 2021 to make the leap to Europe and at the request of the previous coach, José Miguel González “Míchel”, but at the moment his time in the Spanish League is not being fruitful.

The Mexican striker has only played eight games this season, three as a starter, and has played 225 minutes. He has not played in the League for more than three months, since October 3, 2021, and his last appearance was on November 30 in the Copa del Rey against Mollerussa, a lower-class rival.

“Macías is recovering from a problem. We want to release players but we don’t know who it will be. He is a clear possibility on the market but until the end we will have to wait“, Said the sports director of the Madrid team.

After the reinforcement in this winter market of Borja Mayoral, Getafe has six forwards in its squad. Apart from Mayoral are José Juan Macías, Jaime Mata, Enes Unal, Darío Poveda and Sandro Ramírez.