Maduro’s recall referendum request approved

(CNN Spanish) — The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela approved this Monday three requests to start the procedure for an “eventual activation of a referendum to recall the mandate” of President Nicolás Maduro, as reported through his official Twitter account.

The CNE indicates that the approved requests were promoted by the Venezuelan Movement for Recall (Mover), Todos Unidos por el Referendum Revocatorio and the National Executive Committee of Confedejuntas, together with the Committee of National and International Democracy. CNN is trying to determine who these organizations promoting the recall referendum represent.

This eventual activation of a request for a referendum, as explained by the CNE, requires that 20% of those registered in the Electoral Registry rule on the matter, as established in article 72 of the Constitution.

The National Electoral Board must now develop a schedule for collecting signatures, the electoral institute reported.

The Venezuelan Movement for the Recall said this Monday through its member Nelson Chitty La Roche that they seek “a recall referendum so that there is social peace, so that there is institutional confidence, and so that there is illusion and hope in the future on the part of the Venezuelans”.