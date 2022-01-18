Man died traveling on the New York Subway; two lines were paralyzed

A man was found dead aboard a train car at a New York City Subway station in Brooklyn. yesterday morning, police said.

The passenger, an apparent homeless Man, was found unconscious in the Jay St.-MetroTech Station around 7:25 a.m. Monday, police said.

Sources from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said the man was found aboard an A line train en route to Manhattan, with blood in the mouth before the emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene, but could not immediately determine his identity or age. The cause of death has not been determined, but the body showed no signs of trauma or criminality..

death caused hours of interruptions on lines A and C, service being suspended in both directions from about 7:30 am to 9:45 am

Death occurs less than two weeks after Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a renewed push to address homelessness on subways, including the deployment of police officers and social workers additions in the New York Subway, recalled DailyNews.

In 2021 there were several homicides and natural deaths in the New York subway, in addition to various incidents, some more serious than others. In May, the violence prompted then-Governor Andrew Cuomo to say the subway was unsafe for children, amid a protracted “mental health crisis” in NYC. Since then the situation has not improved.