Manufacturing activity in New York fell in January for the first time since June 2020 (Fed)

Manufacturing activity in the New York region fell in January for the first time since June 2020, according to the “Empire State” monthly indicator released Monday by the regional office of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The index that measures general activity fell 33 points in January compared to December and stood at -0.7 points. It is the first time that the activity is in the red after 18 months of growth.

“Business activity in New York State has flattened sharply,” the Fed said in its statement, indicating that “growth has stalled after a period of significant expansion.”

When the index is above zero, the activity is growing. And on the contrary, how much is below, is that it contracts with respect to the previous month.

“New orders fell slightly while deliveries were flat. Lead times continued to increase and unfilled orders increased,” the Fed said.

The employment situation, however, improves slightly.

As for prices, indices that measure them fell, meaning inflation is moderating, but “remained high,” the central bank’s regional office said.

The New York State Manufacturing Activity Index is considered a good barometer of the evolution of the US economy.

