Marcelo Flores goal with Arsenal! His first in Premier League 2

Midtime Editorial

London England / 18.01.2022 13:40:33





The Mexican striker, Marcelo Florescontinues to shine goals in the youth team Arsenal and now against Bornemouth scored with the Under-23 category, the first in the Premier League 2, with which he has been playing during the last few games.

The national team scored the Gunners’ first goal Two minutes after the start of the match Premier League Cup with an age limit, after he appreciated the second post to only push the ball into the back of the net.

Marcelo Flores scores! ??????????????? The Mexican scored just at minute 2 his first goal of the Premier League 2 season with Arsenal U23. It is his second goal for this team (he scored in the EFL Trophy) since he was promoted a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/KfPTpAK9g3 — xGoalsMX  (@xGoalsMX) January 18, 2022

Recently, the Mexican midfielder debuted with the U-23 category in a match against Brighton, where he came on as a substitute at minute 74, an event that was highlighted on the social networks of the London club’s academy with the phrase: “Catch him if you can, he’s Marcelo Flores”.

just a few days ago Marcelo scored against Chelsea in the U-21 and that’s where he began to win a place in the youth team, where Mikel Arteta has all his eyes to reinforce the first team.

With 18 years old, the man born in Canada -but of a Mexican father- has had a good season in England, since with the U-18 category he has also scored six goals and has put two assists.

It should be noted that flowers has been active in training with the Arsenal first team, although he has not yet received the opportunity to integrate at least one concentration with the Arteta squad.