Marcelo Flores scored 2 goals as a starter for Arsenal U-23 | VIDEO

It cries out to debut in the elite! In its first game as a starter with Arsenal U-23, the Mexican striker, Marcelo Flores, was the great figure of the 4-0 win against Bournemouth when scoring doublet, which mean his first goals in the Premier League 2, the highest category for the affiliates of the First Clubs.

The Flores’ first goal It only came after 2 minutes, when the left-footed attacker appeared at the second post after a series of rebounds to save the ball in the home goal, thus opening the way for the Gunners’ drubbing.

Marcelo Flores scores! ??????????????? The Mexican scored just at minute 2 his first goal of the Premier League 2 season with Arsenal U23. It is his second goal for this team (he scored in the EFL Trophy) since he was promoted a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/KfPTpAK9g3 — xGoalsMX  (@xGoalsMX) January 18, 2022

The strategist gave him the confidence to play the entire match, remembering that his debut with the U-23 It happened just on January 8 when he was entered as a substitute at minute 74 against Brighton, a fact that was pointed out on the official social networks of the London team’s academies, highlighting him as Mexican, although Marcelo also has Canadian and British nationalities.

The Cello Flowers Party against Bournemouth he rounded off ten minutes from time with his second entry, using the right leg to cross the goal and thus achieving his first double at this level.

Let us also remember that a few days ago, the Mexican striker scored a goal against Chelsea, but at the U-21 level. It should be noted that he has been considered to train with the first team that is led by Mikel Arteta, who has given him a lot of follow-up with these games with the youth teams.