Marco Fabián ends his six months without playing and has a new team for this Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

2022-01-17
The novel is over. Marco Fabian, twice World Cup with Mexico and Olympic champion in London 2012, returns to the ring and has a new team in Liga MX.
Marco Fabián sold greetings on the Internet to get money
The 32-year-old midfielder, who had not played for six months, was announced as a new reinforcement for the Mazatlan, a team that marches in the basement at this start of Clausura 2022.
The ‘Cañoneros’ will be the fourth team of Marco Fabian in the Mexican league, after his two spells with Chivas, his passage through Blue Cross where he shone with his own light and with the ‘Bravos’ of Juarez, a club in which he could not show his quality and was not renewed.
The midfielder’s contract is only for this championship, but in case of high performance, in Mazatlan They do not rule out renewing it and staying permanently.
According to ESPN, the Mexican lowered his salary compared to the earnings he received in other clubs. It should be remembered that he was in Europe militating for the EintrachtFrankfurt of Germany and in the MLS with the Philadelphia Union.
Once Marco passes the medical tests and rejoins the team’s training sessions, he could make his debut. The next commitment of the ‘Cañoneros’ is against Toluca on Friday, corresponding to day 3 of the tournament.
I wanted to get back on the pitch
At the end of the 2020 Opening and after different controversies that he starred in with the ‘Bravos’, the board no longer renewed his contract, so he was free and without a team. From that moment he was wandering in search of a club that would sign him.
the despair of fabian reached maximum limits, since in an interview for Fox Sports he expressed his desire to return to Liga MX and said he was willing to negotiate with anyone who wanted it and that salary would be the last thing they would touch, all in order to find a team and return to football activity.