Marco Fabián ends his six months without playing and has a new team for this Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

2022-01-17

The novel is over. Marco Fabian, twice World Cup with Mexico and Olympic champion in London 2012, returns to the ring and has a new team in Liga MX.

Marco Fabián sold greetings on the Internet to get money

The 32-year-old midfielder, who had not played for six months, was announced as a new reinforcement for the Mazatlan, a team that marches in the basement at this start of Clausura 2022.

The ‘Cañoneros’ will be the fourth team of Marco Fabian in the Mexican league, after his two spells with Chivas, his passage through Blue Cross where he shone with his own light and with the ‘Bravos’ of Juarez, a club in which he could not show his quality and was not renewed.

The midfielder’s contract is only for this championship, but in case of high performance, in Mazatlan They do not rule out renewing it and staying permanently.