Marco Fabián is a new player for Mazatlán FC, his 4th team in Mexico

An Olympic medalist arrives at the Pearl of the Pacific! This Monday it became official that Marco Fabián will play with Mazatlán FC in Clausura 2022, of which we have already played two dates, although the Sinaloans with only one game played (defeat against Chivas) since their match against America was postponed.

In social networks, Cañoneros announced the signing of Marco Fabián de la Mora, of whom they boasted that some achievements such as Gold in London 2012 and the DFB Pokal title that he obtained with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany against the almighty Bayern Munich.

According to sources close to the negotiation, Marquito’s contract with Mazatlan will only be for one semester and, after an evaluation of results, the permanence of the 32-year-old midfielder, who arrives as a free agent after his brief and unmemorable stint with FC Juárez, could be extended.

This will be the fourth shirt that De la Mora defends in Liga MX, remembering that it arose from Chivas and with them he made his professional debut in 2007, in addition to passing through Blue Cross between 2013 and 2014, ending with the aforementioned passage through braves in the Guardians 2020 and Guardians 2021 tournaments.

Mazatlan reinforcements for 2022

Marco Fabian joins the reinforcement of the Mazatlán team for the Closing Tournament 2022. The coach signed Nicolás Benedetti, Gonzalo Sosa, Eduard Bello, Oswaldo Alanís, Jefferson Intriago, among others, in this market.