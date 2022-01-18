Medicine prices are up to ¢25,000 more expensive in the country than in El Salvador, reveals a study • Weekly University

The researcher and economist Leiner Vargas proposes a price cap for the 20 most important medicines in the consumer basket of Costa Ricans, that the Directorate of Medicines of the Ministry of Health be intervened, and that a consumer price information system be created.

Costa Ricans pay overprices for medicines that reach $40 (approximately ¢25,000) compared to prices in El Salvador, due to negligence in complying with regulatory duties in the country, concluded a study carried out by two researchers from the International Center for Economic Policy for Sustainable Development (CINPE) of the National University (UNA).

“In 90% of the cases of the sample of medicines that we studied, Costa Rican medicines are more expensive than the Salvadoran equivalent,” Leiner Vargas Alfaro, a researcher in the area of ​​regulation and public policy at CINPE-UNA, said in an interview with UNIVERSIDAD. , who conducted the study together with research assistant Joustin Cuendis Ramírez.

For the study The drug market in Costa Rica: a comparative view with El Salvador, the researchers were motivated first by the concern of how much the Costa Rican family spends on medicines and whether or not that spending pattern is justifiable; and second, because the Costa Rican drug market is having prices well above the reference prices for drugs in Central America.

Inequality in access to medicines

As for the analysis of drug spending by Costa Rican families, data from the National Survey of Income and Expenses (ENIGH) were used.

According to the study, families spend an average of ¢12,240 colones per month on medicines, which represents 38% of the total expenditure they make on health. Families located in the tenth income decile (with the highest income) spend 13.4 times more than those in the first decile (with the lowest income). In addition, the medications on which Costa Ricans spend the most in all deciles are pain relievers and oral and injectable contraceptives.

“The Directorate of Medicines in the Ministry of Health has to intervene, because the same thing operates there that operates in Conavi: the foxes are the ones who have the keys to the chicken coop” (Leiner Vargas).

The study concludes: “We can affirm that, although the existence of Costa Rican social security allows the first and second decile groups of the income distribution to spend relatively less on medicines, this population is also clearly being excluded from the use of certain medicines that are only sold in the private business”.

“Additionally, when these households have older adults who depend on the use of certain medications for chronic diseases, many of the private options become unaffordable, affecting the health of the population,” the document adds.

“The consumption of medicines in the popular sectors is being clearly inhibited by prices and when, for reasons of access to social security, specialized medicines must be purchased for certain ailments. Then, the spending of the popular sectors clearly becomes an extremely negative effect for these families. This could encourage the use of illegally imported medicines and, worse, an exclusion from the use of said medicines for poor Costa Rican families”, the study concludes.

Comparison with El Salvador

Regarding the comparative exercise of prices between national and Salvadoran pharmacies, the researchers analyzed the prices of two pharmacies in El Salvador (San Nicolás and Farma Value) and three in Costa Rica (Fischel, Farma Value and La Bomba).

For this, they generated a sample of medicines associated with the most important diseases in the country (cholesterol, arthritis, inflammation, gastritis, high blood pressure, pain, flu, cough and contraceptives).

The study includes a graph in which it is observed that “the Fischel pharmacy has higher prices for all medications, except for contraceptive medications and those that treat nerves, anxiety, depression or stress.” The largest difference is observed in the group of “other pharmaceuticals”, which includes drugs for erectile dysfunction. There the difference is $44.36 for the non-discounted prices and $54.72 for the discounted prices.

According to Vargas, they compared the price differentials between El Salvador and Costa Rica, pharmacy by pharmacy, product by product, disease by disease, by converting to dollars. “In 90% of the cases of the drug sample that we studied, Costa Rican drugs are more expensive than the Salvadoran equivalent. In addition, in the case of one of the chains, this surcharge is very substantive”, said the economist.

The case of El Salvador

Leiner Vargas explained why El Salvador is light years ahead of the country in consumer protection on the subject of medicines.

It has price caps and a public policy of access to information for consumers. They have a drug information system that allows anyone who receives a prescription from a private doctor to check the generic price in the system, the difference that the pharmacy has with respect to the maximum price defined by the Drug Directorate, and which pharmacy has the lowest price, which one is closest and its location.

“That price cap guarantees two things to the consumer: that the price of a branded product cannot rise above a percentage of the value of the generic product; and it gives the consumer information on where to buy the generic or branded product at the lowest price,” added Vargas.

“In addition, each pharmacy must indicate the maximum price and the price at which it is being sold on the medication box. It is a regulation of Salvadoran law. This generates information and that no pharmacy can raise prices above the maximum price. Through a simple and practical technological application, salvadorans have access to information on which pharmacy has the cheapest and most available medication,” he said.

What’s happening here?

The main conclusion of the CINPE study is that “negligence in complying with regulatory duties and, above all, consumer protection has caused anticompetitive practices based on health arguments that put substantial markups on medicines sold in Costa Rica. ”.

In this way, it is pointed out that the Directorate of Medicines of the Ministry of Health has a lax control as a health hierarch and that the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC) is complacent with the large drug stores and pharmaceutical chains in the country.

“Between the two Ministries, regulatory barriers have been created and regulatory responsibilities diluted that promote an oligopolistic market, dominated by a small group of corporations, which exclusively distribute a large part of the pharmaceutical supply, generating significant price premiums in the most expensive drug items. sold in the country and affecting consumers and the health of Costa Ricans,” the study emphasized.

“The data is a clear reflection of a drug market that is highly centralized and hampered by private corporate groups, in favor of pharmaceutical unions and, above all, doctors who attend private practice,” the analysis added.

It refers to “the bad practices of drug royalties, travel royalties to congresses and, above all, the delivery of benefits for the adjudication of prescriptions and patient exclusivity”, which “does terrible damage to the pocket and to the public health of the country”.

recommendations

CINPE researchers suggest policy measures to correct and strengthen regulation and effective competition, information and transparency instruments.

They recommend requesting the MEIC an immediate intervention in the drug market and the setting of cap prices for the 20 main drugs of popular consumption in the country.

Also, request the Ministry of Health the immediate intervention of the Medicines Directorate, “to separate the functions of the public sector and in particular, the technical obstacles to the importation of said medicines, which are the reason for the exclusive control of drugstores and corporate groups integrated in the drug value chain”.

The foregoing would favor the entry of said medicines at much lower prices and in better market conditions, favoring competition between chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies.

Lastly, request the President of the Republic and the Legislative Assembly to prohibit the malpractice of royalties and doctor benefits when exclusively prescribing brand-name drugs to the patient, obliging the doctor to indicate the generic components and their equivalence, so that it is the patient who decides on the brand of use and, of course, can have the information and compare prices. This can be by decree or by law.

“Clearly, the health regulator must become more of an economic regulator and less of a technical regulator, because the health argument is generating an obstruction to competition, which is clearly alien to the fair trade practices of the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development (OECD).

Leiner Vargas affirmed that the Department of Medicines in the Ministry of Health has to intervene, “because there the same thing operates that operates in the Conavi (National Highway Council), the foxes are the ones who have the keys to the chicken coop, the businessmen are the that they are determining which product and which company brings the respective product”.

“The only way is to correct that with an intervention and a modernization of the regulatory norm in the drug market,” he said.

“In the case of El Salvador, all medicines have a price cap. That may not be necessary for all medications; but there should be a list of at least the 20 most important in the consumer basket of Costa Ricans, which should have a top price and a much more expeditious and serious market follow-up”, added Vargas.

“What we need is a government that is absolutely committed to the consumer and public health, that intervenes in the Department of Medicines of the Ministry of Health and draws up a new regulation that promotes competition, obviously safeguarding health; and a Ministry of Economy that not only puts a cap on the prices of branded products, but also draws up, with the experience of El Salvador, a consumer price information system,” defended the researcher.

“With a single presidential decree we Costa Ricans could have the benefits of competition, now giving scope to smaller pharmacies so that they can import medicines that are standards in the international market and today are controlled by these three chains, classic oligopolies in this country, in a market of more or less 1,000 million dollars”, highlighted the economist.