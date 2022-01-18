– Medicines… and remedies | The reporter

This is a basic rule of economics: “Detect a need and provide the satisfier”. In this situation, just as the sellers of gloves, hats and scarves appear on the scene, as if by spontaneous generation, as soon as temperatures drop, and the sellers of raincoats and umbrellas do the same as soon as the first drops of rain fall, it is logical Let the same thing happen, as the urban sprawl spreads, with vehicles – combis, motorcycle taxis, private cars or whatever – which, irregular, insecure and whatever you want, satisfy a need and provide a basic service for the population by fulfilling the function of feeder routes for public transport.

-II-

What is now happening with “irregular vans, even with license plates from other states such as Aguascalientes and Mexico City, (which) operate around the Periferico Sur station of Line 1 of the Light Rail” (EL INFORMADOR, I-11 -22, p. 1-A), it happened in the past with “decapeseras”, “peseros”, “minibuses”, “mototaxis” and countless modalities arising from the ingenuity of the Mexican and his ability to put patches, make patches and improvise. solutions: a capacity that goes hand in hand with the slowness of the “h.” authorities to detect social needs, their limited capacity and limited resources to remedy them.

The aforementioned authorities, perhaps sensitive to these needs but incapable of satisfying them with advantages for potential users, limit themselves to disapproving, disqualifying, combating, persecuting and trying to eradicate what, based on the premise that “in the absence of medicines , good are remedies”, the ingenuity and the initiative of the citizens reason and implement.

Removing the vehicles that bring people closer to the ordinary public transport routes is certainly combating an irregular practice… but by condemning the population to walk or to request a more expensive service, it does not solve their problem.

-III-

The large investments of public funds made in large cities to provide transport services such as the subway, light rail, macrobus, trolleybus and the like, certainly plausible, never fully meet the needs of the entire population. In that sense, no formula is perfect. None is capable of taking everyone from home to school or work. They all have limitations. They all require complementary efforts or services…

The conclusion is that the solution to the problem has to go gradually from the tolerance of the methods that the ingenuity of the citizens devises, to their regulation.

