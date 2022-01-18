Medieval II is coming to Android this spring

Related news

While we increasingly have better strategy games on Android, such as The Lord of the Rings itself: let the battle begin, now we will have a very special one, as it could be Total War: Medieval II. It has just been announced that it will launch on the Google Play Store this spring.

A great saga comes to Android

Feral Interactive has just announced that it will bring both Android and iOS to Total War: Medieval II. The second game in the series after Rome: Total War that can be enjoyed from a mobile or tablet.

In fact, Feral Interactive itself surprised us with Alien Isolation a few weeks ago to leave us with fear in the body with a great port already published on Android.

Total War: Medieval II is one of the great classics of the saga that was published on PCs there for the year 2006. We are facing the fourth main game of the saga and one of its main bastions forever.





We even have a video for the occasion in which you can see how our mobile devices are going to be able to be witnesses of battles between thousands of soldiers with all the strategy that made this publisher famous.

The important thing about this announcement is that Total War: Medieval II will be received at the same time on Android and iOS, so there will be no room for exclusivities as it is happening with other important titles.

As far as we can know, in hindsight, Kingdoms expansion will be released as another premium payment option as it will be the same game. In other words, nothing freemium here and we are facing a premium game. All the content behind a single payment.

So off we go preparing for the best of strategies in real time where every wrong step taken can lead us to defeat in Total War: Medieval II.

