Messi and Cristiano lead the best 11 FIFA FIFPRO of the gala The Best

The Austrian David Alaba, current defender of Real Madrid, the Argentine Leo Messi (Barcelona/PSG), the Pole Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United) meet in the ’11’ 2020-2021 FIFA FIFPRO.

They voted a total of 18,947 soccer players from 69 countries. Each one chose three players for each position: goalkeeper, defense, midfielder and forward.

The Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, currently at PSG, is the one who has received the most votes, with 11,955. The other two who have exceeded 10,000 endorsements have been Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) and the Argentine Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG).

The captain of the Albiceleste and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United) are in the best eleven for the fifteenth consecutive year, while Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/PSG) did not appear in the election for the first time since 2010.

Donnarumma, David Alaba, the Portuguese Ruben Dias (Manchester City), the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and the Italian Jorginho (Chelsea) are in the eleven for the first time, while the Italian Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne , Frenchman Ngolo Kanté (Chelsea) and Lewandowski are there for the second time.

It is the first time that there is no Brazilian player, while Spanish football has not been left out since 2007.

Composition of the 11 FIFA FIFPRO 2021:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan/Paris Saint-Germain, ITA)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid, AUT), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, ITA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City, POR)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, BEL), Jorginho (Chelsea, ITA), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, FRA)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United, POR), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, NOR), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, POL) and Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain, ARG).