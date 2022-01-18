Goal he is already seeing old ghosts, the same ones that tormented him when he was called Facebook, and is that the company is being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC for its acronym in English) and by several states of the United States for possible anticompetitive practices, such as being able to use their market power to “drown” other companies in the Virtual Reality (VR) space.

As part of the investigation, the FTC has questioned developers working with Meta VR devices (formerly Oculus) on whether the Meta store might be discriminating against third parties that compete with the company’s own software.

According to Bloomberg, several developers have voiced their complaints about Meta’s control over its VR device ecosystem. One company, Yur Inc, which released a fitness tracking app for VR headsets in 2019, lost popularity after the company released Oculus Move, a fitness app with similar functionality. Another consideration was the price of the Oculus hardware; like the Meta Quest 2, they are priced at $299, cheaper than any similar hardware from the competition.

As part of its rebranding, Meta has expressed its intention to become a “metaverse company“, which includes a greater push for the development of virtual and augmented reality. Its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, hopes that 1,000 millions of people will use a metaverse built by Meta in the next decade, so the company has increased its aggressiveness in that market.