Microsoft made a masterful move that worries PlayStation fans

An announcement made this morning by Xbox, the video game division of microsoftalerted fans of PlayStation and overheated the console war.

As explained in a statement, the company founded by Bill Gates incorporated Activision Blizzard, publishers of some of the most important titles in video game history, into its ranks. Also, they are responsible for some of the “exclusives” that could only be played on the Sony console.

