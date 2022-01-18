Microsoft made a masterful move that worries PlayStation fans

An announcement made this morning by Xbox, the video game division of microsoftalerted fans of PlayStation and overheated the console war.

As explained in a statement, the company founded by Bill Gates incorporated Activision Blizzard, publishers of some of the most important titles in video game history, into its ranks. Also, they are responsible for some of the “exclusives” that could only be played on the Sony console.

“We received the incredible teams and legendary franchises from Activision Blizzard to Microsoft Gaming”, is the title of the statement with which microsoft rocked the world of video games. Some of the titles that will be handled by this division are Warcraft, Call of Duty, Candy Crush and Tony Hawk. One of the things that hurts the most for those who choose, year after year, the PlayStation is Crash Bandicoot, a saga that gave this console its first mascot, and now it could go on to Xbox.

For now, no substantive decisions will be made, since the deal is not yet closed and Activision Blizzard will continue to operate independently for a few months.

From microsoft They explained that this move will also help accelerate their plans to launch Cloud Gaming, designed for mobile users. It is not yet known what will happen to the franchises that were exclusive to consoles that compete with the Xbox, although it is suspected that they will cease to be so and, at least, they will be playable on PC.

Related news

The statement also makes reference -very in passing- to the recent scandal that occurred at Activision Blizzard, a company that was denounced by its workers for the systematic harassment they received. “We believe that creative success goes hand in hand with treating each person with dignity and respect. We hold every team and every leader to this commitment. We look forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams at Activision Blizzard.” reads in the statement.

In the networks the reaction was cataclysmic, since a few minutes after the announcement PlayStation it already was trending topic, and thousands of people talked about the new movement of microsoft.