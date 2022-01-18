Milan lets the lead slip away against Spezia; they call Chucky Lozano an “imbecile” and responds with a double in Napoli’s victory

2022-01-17
The Milan (2nd) missed the opportunity to lead the A series after losing at home 2-1 against La Spezia (14th) and also sees approaching the Naples (3rd), who won 2-0 on his visit to Bologna (13th), this Monday in the 22nd day of the Italian championship.
In a match with a crazy ending, the AC Milan he let the three points slip away after taking the lead with a goal from Rafael Leao just before the break (45+1).
But the Colombian Kevin Agudelo tied the match for the modest Ligurian team shortly after the hour of play (64) and Emmanuel Gyasi scored the winning goal in the last action of the match (90+6).
At the same time, a double from the Mexican Hirving Lozano (20 and 47) allowed the Naples take the victory in Bologna and get into the fight for the ‘Scudetto’.
This came after the medium 87TV, a television channel with a digital presence that covers all the news of the Neapolitan group, despise Chucky by branding him of “package, one more of the bunch and an imbecile”.
After the results of this 22nd day, in which the leader Inter drew 0-0 on Sunday in his visit to Atalanta (4th), the ‘Nerazurri’ maintain their lead with 50 points, compared to 48 Milan, the 46 of Naples and somewhat further away is ‘Dea’, with 42, one above the Juventus (41).