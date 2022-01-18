Milan lets the lead slip away against Spezia; they call Chucky Lozano an “imbecile” and responds with a double in Napoli’s victory

2022-01-17

The Milan (2nd) missed the opportunity to lead the A series after losing at home 2-1 against La Spezia (14th) and also sees approaching the Naples (3rd), who won 2-0 on his visit to Bologna (13th), this Monday in the 22nd day of the Italian championship.

In a match with a crazy ending, the AC Milan he let the three points slip away after taking the lead with a goal from Rafael Leao just before the break (45+1).

But the Colombian Kevin Agudelo tied the match for the modest Ligurian team shortly after the hour of play (64) and Emmanuel Gyasi scored the winning goal in the last action of the match (90+6).