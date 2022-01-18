Mohamed arrived in Brazil and points out his opportunity to direct a great

Midtime Editorial

Anthony Mohamed was announced as the new coach of the Atletico Mineiro, so you already got to Brazil and gave his first statements as a new coach, noting that “It is an opportunity to lead a great American”.

Mohamed stressed that he wants to continue the legacy of cuckoo, who left the position vacant due to “personal problems”.

“I am very happy to be here and to have the opportunity to lead a great American. Greetings to all the fans. I promise a lot of work. I have very high expectations, I want to continue the work achieved by Cuca in 2021, who won three titles,” said Turkish.

Atlético is monarch of Mineiro Championship, Brasileirao and the Brazil Cup, but was eliminated in the semi-final of the Libertadores Cup.

Already this Monday, the Turk took the reins, having players like Hulk, Nacho Fernandez, Matias Zaracho and Diego Godin, among others.

Antonio Mohamed’s contract with Atlético Mineiro is for one year, but with the option to extend one more.

???????? Together with Antonio Mohamed, chegam ao clube: Gustavo Lema (Technical Assistant), Carlos Kenny (Physical Trainer) and Julio Hezze (Technical Assistant). ???????? Welcome! ?????????️ pic.twitter.com/jDdlCZjDOq — Athletic ???? (@Athletic) January 16, 2022

The first official match for Turco Mohamed will be on January 26 against Villa Nova for the Mineiro Championship.

