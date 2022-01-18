Moquegua: They create a career in human medicine at UNAM | EDITION

The National Superintendence of Higher University Education (Sunedu) approved that the National University of Moquegua (UNAM) create its medical school and dictate said professional career, informed the president of the organizing commission, Washington Zeballos.

Through Resolution No. 134-2021-SUNEDU, published yesterday in the official newspaper El Peruano, the desire of the population of Moquegua, whose children until now had been forced to travel to Tacna, Arequipa, Puno and Lima, to study and become doctors.

Admission exam in March

The director indicated that the study plan is being prepared and that “in March 2022 we will be convening the first admission exam for the new career (…) we are going to convene doctors from Moquegua to be the teachers of this new career”.

The medical degree was managed by the UNAM authorities since 2018. It should be noted that the degree will require seven years of study, so the first promotion would graduate at the end of 2028. Currently, the Moqueguan study house trains professionals in eight careers and has with 1,200 students.

Public university growth

Zevallos took the opportunity to ask the authorities to continue supporting the growth of the public university of Moquegua, which is barely 14 years old, and thanked the community for this achievement.

UNAM offers careers in public management, administration, mining, civil engineering, agribusiness, systems, environmental engineering, and fisheries.