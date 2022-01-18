Moscow insists on a probable deployment in Cuba and Venezuela: ‘Russia thinks about how to guarantee its own security’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, avoided giving a clear response to the suggestion made public last week by that Russia could place missiles in Cuba and Venezuela, by assuring that Moscow studies different variants to guarantee its security, although he ratified the scenario.

“In the context of the current situation, Russia thinks about how to ensure its own security”, he affirmed in his press conference when commenting on the possibility suggested by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Riabkov, who did not deny or confirm that Moscow values ​​placing missiles in Cuba and Venezuela.

“Regarding Latin America, we cannot forget that we are talking about sovereign countries,” Peskov added., quoted by EFE.

He also recalled that the US Undersecretary of State, Victoria Nuland, recently declared that Washington is assessing 18 different response variants in the event that Russia invades Ukraine.

“We also studied several variants. We believe that in reality there should be much less, since for us it is an extremely concrete matter. It is not necessary to complicate what may not be so complicated. The questions were formulated in a direct and concrete way. “, he added.

Riabkov told Russian international television channel RTVI last Thursday that the United States and NATO had said “no” to Russia’s demands for security guarantees and ruled out an early resumption of negotiations with the West.

When asked about Moscow’s response measures in the face of this scenario, The official did not rule out the deployment of military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela.

From Venezuela, the interim government of the opposition, headed by Juan Guaidó, strongly condemned this possibility.

For his part, the US president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that The United States would respond “decisively” if Russia deploys missiles or military infrastructure in Venezuela or Cuba.

The US diplomat added that the issue was not discussed during talks between Washington and Moscow last week, and said it could be a “bluff” by Riabkov that should not be taken too seriously.

Likewise, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that a move by the Russians in that direction would have an impact on the security of allied countries, something that the military alliance would see as “worrying.”

While Havana remains silent on the statements of the Russian deputy foreign minister, the opposition Council for the Democratic Transition in Cuba warned that the Government of the Island is kneeling “at the service of Russian imperialism in its most archaic expression: territorial expansion” after the Moscow announcement.

“Like 60 years ago, the discourse of sovereignty is nothing more than the alibi for the double ambition of absolute power and the global representation of anti-Americanism. It was what we lacked: once again poker with our sovereignty as a geopolitical blackmail of a disruptive and global actor, whose only assets are hacking, new supersonic weapons and flagrant violation of neighboring sovereignties,” the organization said in a statement issued Friday.

According to the note, the Council waited 12 hours “for a tweet from the Cuban Presidency or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denying the statements by senior Russian officials in which they advance the possibility, if it is not already a reality, that weapons could be deployed and armies in our country and in sister Venezuela if the United States insists on its defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and on the expansion of NATO towards neighboring countries, and nothing. Silence of a Government that boasts in front of the Cubans and the world of being the sacrosanct defender of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the peoples.”

The Russian agency Sputnik consulted international relations analyst David Castrillón, from the Externado University of Colombia, who said that “the Russian proposal must be understood as an autonomous, sovereign agreement between parties that have the possibility of doing so.”

The also researcher at the Externado University International Systems Analysis Observatory, based in Bogotá, said that in the talks on Ukraine “what we have seen so far has been a rejection or a non-response on the part of the United States and Europe to the Russian proposals, and we haven’t seen our own proposals that could be the basis for dialogue”.

The Russian proposal for the US and NATO consists of the member countries of that organization committing themselves to containing their enlargement and excluding the accession of the former Soviet republics, especially Ukraine.