Mourning on TV: Famous soap opera heartthrob dies of terrible illness; was in intensive care

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Again the TV it’s found mourning, well Daniel Guerrero, a famous gallant of novels, Regrettably passed away by a terrible disease, which had him in intensive therapy for several days.

On the morning of this Sunday, January 16, it was revealed that unfortunately Daniel had died at the age of 76, due to a pulmonary embolism which was aggravated by a severe picture of COPD, for which she was hospitalized in intensive care for several days.

Before the death of the actor of soap operas how Your world and mine Y Friends forever, his ex-wife and mother of his two daughters, Zulma Fayad, shared through his Twitter account expressed his condolences and stressed that he was left with all the good things that happened.

I bid farewell to Daniel Guerrero, father of my daughters, on his infinite path, with affection and respect cultivated in the good words shared in recent years. May God bless you on your way to heaven,” wrote his former wife.

Similarly, his daughter Eleanor Guerrero, also spoke out for the loss of his father, dedicating a tender message to him on Facebook in which he recalls the best moments of his life.

I can’t even say how much I love him, nor the immense pain I feel. I’m telling you because I know of the love you have for it and I can’t warn each person, I don’t have the soul right now for that… It takes my story and leaves me with all the memories, the love and what I’ve lived, it will never be dead in me heart, it will never be dead… I love you with my soul dad, now you don’t suffer anymore,” he wrote on Facebook.

Source: People in Spanish