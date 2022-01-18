Netflix raised its prices. How much will the service cost in Venezuela?

The increases will apply to subscribers in the United States and Canada. The new rates will apply immediately for new users and for those who are already registered it will appear on the next bill

the company of streaming Netflix increased the prices of subscriptions to the platform in the United States and Canada. The information is reflected on the website of the US company.

The United States and Canada are the countries that accumulate the most subscribers within the platform. Of the more than 213 million Netflix subscribers, some 74 million are in those two countries.

That region represented 44% of the company’s revenue in the third quarter of 2021, which implies about 3.3 billion dollars.

We understand that people have more entertainment options than ever before and we are committed to providing an even better experience for our members. We are updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a variety of plans so members can choose a price that fits their budget,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

what will be the prices

In the United States, the subscription price of the standard plan rose to 15.49 dollars per month, which is equivalent to 71.25 bolivars according to the rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

The basic plan increased to $9.99 per month, which would be 45.9 bolívares.

Minimum salary. In Venezuela the minimum wage is set at 7 bolívares per month.

While the premium plan increased its price to 19.99 dollars (91.9 bolívares).

In Canada, the price of Netflix’s standard plan has also risen to C$16.49.

The premium plan went up $2 to $20.99 Canadian. The basic plan had no changes.

Competitor prices

With the new increases in the US, Netflix costs more than competitors like HBO Max and Disney+,

HBO Max is currently offering a promotion of $11.99 per month for 12 months. Pricing for Disney+ is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

After information about rising subscription prices was released, Netflix shares rose nearly 3% to $533.84 on the Nasdaq. They closed 1.3% higher at $525.69.

Premieres for 2022

Several premieres are expected for 2022. Many of the platform’s most famous series will premiere new and, in some cases, final seasons.

On January 5, the remake of the iconic Mexican series premiered Rebel. On January 21, the fourth and final season of Ozarks, one of the Netflix original series most applauded by the audience. On February 25, a new season of Vikings: Valhalla. The second season of Bridgerton premieres on March 25. The premiere date of the fourth season of stranger things is to be confirmed, as is the fifth season of The Crown and the fifth season of Elite.

