New York doubles its energy storage goal by 2030

The storage target previously set in New York was 3 GW (2018) with a view to 2030, supported by a 350 million dollar budget

The Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced plans to double the deployment goal of Energy storage from the state, from 3 to at least 6 GW by 2030; as part of a set of actions that your administration will carry out in terms of clean energy.

The new objective, detailed in the government plan and book State of the State of Governor Hochul, will be accompanied by “the necessary market reforms and profitable acquisition mechanisms”; as well as incentives for private customers to install their own storage.

It should be noted that the new storage target follows up on a recommendation from the New York Climate Action Council; published in December 2021. This document suggested at the time that the state should review its energy storage roadmap soon.

In addition, the New York Power Grid study, published in January 2021, identified the need for more than 15 GW of energy storage by 2040; with 7,300 MW located in New York City and Long Island, to support zero-emission electricity production by 2040.

In this regard, Bill Acker, CEO of NY New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology, noted:

“The new and ambitious goal can be achieved with the support of the state. The work that has been done over the past year has led to an understanding of the need for more storage to facilitate a clean energy grid.“.

Likewise, Acker stated that reaching the 6 GW target will require many stakeholders to come together to achieve the stated goals; in addition to state incentives, investments in public services and industrial users who buy storage.

Energy transition for New York

Furthermore, the Climate Action Council’s scoping plan also recommends that building codes incentivize the storage facility; as well as financial incentives additional. Nearly all of the $350 million in storage incentives set forth in the 2018 storage order are already distributed, according to the document.

In addition to raising the storage target, Hochul announced that the state will create a battery manufacturing center at Binghamton University. The center Battery-NY It will be led by Stanley Whittingham, a 2019 Nobel laureate for his work on lithium-ion batteries.

Hochul also announced an acquisition of offshore wind energy that is expected to result in at least 2 GW of new projects; a proposal for all new building construction to reach zero emissions by 2027 and the development of 2 million “electrified or electrification-ready homes” by 2030.

