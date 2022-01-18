New York manufacturing indicator falls due to omicron effect

(Bloomberg) — A New York state manufacturing gauge slumped in January from a month earlier as order and shipment figures fell sharply, suggesting the omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a drop in activity.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general index of business conditions slumped to -0.7 from 31.9 the previous month, according to a report released on Tuesday. Numbers below zero indicate a contraction and the reading was weaker than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The median projection indicated a reading of 25. The responses were collected between January 3 and 10, when infection rates were rising.

The 32.6 point drop in general business conditions was the biggest since April 2020, immediately after the start of the pandemic. An index of new orders fell 32.1 points in January to -5, while the gauge for shipments plunged 26.1 points to 1.

A measure of delivery times declined only slightly, while the average work week and employment also showed a slower rate of expansion.

The report also suggests that inflation will remain stubbornly high well into this year. While current price metrics from the survey declined, expectations about prices paid and received six months from now rose to record highs.

In general, manufacturers in the state remained upbeat about the outlook. The Fed’s measure of future business conditions remained solid at 35.1, reflecting a pick-up in expected order growth.

In addition, the Fed’s capital expenditures index rose to the highest level since 2006 and technology spending improved slightly, indicating that companies plan big increases in investment in the coming months.

