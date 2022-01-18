New York woman lived with her husband’s body for two months

An unusual and somewhat aberrant event happened in Brooklyn. The decomposing body of an 84-year-old man was found in a Department full of trash. The funny thing is that his wife lived with him corpse in the same apartment.

The woman assured that she wanted to wait a year before calling the authorities. It was not immediately clear how long Shapiro had been dead or the cause of death.

The fact was discovered by official of the police, when he went to the house after a complaint to the 911 from the children of the couple They wanted to verify the state of their fathers, both diagnosed with mental illness.

elizabeth shapiro She was taken to a hospital for psychiatric observation. Brent Shapiro died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease at least two months ago, but his wife 72-year-old did not call 911, reported the Department from Police from NY.

According to the news portal Telemundo, the apartment It was so full of clutter and trash that the cops had to use the fire escape to get into the house. bedroom on the third floor, where Shapiro’s body was found about two hours after arriving at the home.