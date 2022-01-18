Neymar started watching Netflix’s Rebelde; which version of RBD do you prefer

Midtime Editorial

Neymar surprised his followers on social networks by showing that is watching Rebelde, the new Netflix series that launches this version of the series inspired by the 2004 Televisa soap opera that marked a generation.

“Nostalgia?”, wrote the soccer player in an Instagram story accompanied by a laughing emoji, that unleashed all kinds of comments, because it seems that this new 2022 version does not convince the PSG star of everything.

In the Instagram story, it was shared in front of her more than 168 million followers, highlighted the GIF with the RBD logo that demonstrates Ney’s taste for the iconic Mexican youth band.

How has Rebelde, the Netflix series, been received?

That’s how Neymar shares pleasure with other personalities who have highlighted some type of rejection of the new project of the streaming platform, which so many fans of RBD as connoisseurs of melodrama have cataloged as a mixture of Glee, Control Z and Elite.

Millions of people in the world continue to sing the songs of the group, in which he participated Anahí Puente, Dulce Maria, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, Christopher Uckermann and Alfonso Herrera.

Where to see RBD, the Mexican version?

At the time it became available on netflix, but now it is not found on any streaming platform.

However, it gets to be broadcast on the pay TV channel TV soapsas well as the platform Turn on TV (only for the United States).

