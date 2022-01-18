NFL 2021: The brutal criticism of Kliff Kingsbury: ‘The Anna Kournikova’ of coaches

Lyou arizona cardinals were the last undefeated team of the season, but after losing four of their last five games, they were left without the divisional title, they had to travel to Los Angeles to start the postseason and it was a bitter debut and farewell, since lost 34-11 to the Rams

“It’s a massive failure. Considering what we are capable of doing, what we have shown, to date. There’s no other way to describe it”, stated JJ Watt after the match.

The defeat that leaves Kliff Kingsbury very marked, who ended the playoff drought for Arizona since the 2015 season, leading the Cardinals from worst team in the 2018 season to the playoffs in three years, but It’s just one more collapse for the coach.

Kingsbury has been characterized by it. His election in Arizona was highly criticizedsince his only head coaching position had been at Texas Tech, in the NCAA, with whom he had 35-40 mark, with four of six seasons with a losing record. He was unable to reach a major Bowl or compete for the Big 12 title, even when he had a certain Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback from 2014 to 2016. And they fell every year, as is also the alarming trend in Arizona.

In his nine years as coach, Kingsbury is 42-20 through their seventh game, 17-45 from the eighth to the end of the season. Each of the seasons they lost more games than they won at the close. He hasn’t won a division title or a major Bowl. His coach mark is losing, which some do not forget.

“In a surprising fact, the Anna Kournikova of coaches failed to win anything important. Again. Once again. 59-65-1,” posted the College Football Talk account.

Texas Tech 2013: start 7-0, finish 1-5 Texas Tech 2014: start 3-4, finish 1-4 Texas Tech 2015: start 5-2, finish 2-4 Texas Tech 2016: start 3-4, finish 2-3 Texas Tech 2017: start 4-3, finish 2-4 Texas Tech 2018: start 5-2, finish 0-5 Arizona Cardinals 2019: start 3-3, finish 2-7 Arizona Cardinals 2020: start 5-2, finish 3-6 Arizona Cardinals 2021: start 7-0, finish 4-7

The comparison with the Russian tennis player who has some support, starting with the lack of Kliff credentials (the joke was that they gave him the position for being a friend of Sean McVay, in the winter of 2018 that everyone wanted to hire people associated with the Rams coach), your image (from the physicist to the mansion on the day of the pandemic Draft) and especially the lack of relevant achievements, with Kournikova only winning two ITF titles, none from the WTA.

The meltdowns leave the Cardinals at a crossroads. 2022 is the last year of Kingsbury’s contract in Arizona, with an option for one more year. They have progressed from 3-13 to the postseason, but there are also doubts about their offensive scheme, which once again collapsed. Kyler Murray’s injury in 2020 and DeAndre Hopkins’ injury in 2021 opened the door for the fall, but for a supposed offensive ‘guru’, it is alarming that his attack depends so much on one player and there are no alternatives. Let’s not talk about Odell Beckham Jr. having more passing yards midway through the third quarter on Monday than Murray. The annual falls indicate that there are no adjustments when the rival has already studied what his team does.

Another problematic situation is that Kliff revealed a few weeks ago, when the head coaching position opened in Oklahoma. In a similar situation, Mike Tomlin was blunt about the vacancy at USC, but Kingsbury dragged his feet: “It’s not a topic I want to talk about right now”. He wanted to focus on Chicago, but he could have been clearer.