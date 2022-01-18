NFL Playoffs 2022: The Dallas Cowboys and the worst streak of eliminations in the history of the Playoffs

Sunday’s loss to the 49ers leave the dallas cowboys no chance of winning superbowl, as has happened every season since they beat the Steelers in Arizona in the XXX edition.

The Cowboys were the best offense in points and yards in the regular season. No defense had more turnovers. None of that helped, because of the inconsistent version of the team. Although they scored 50 points in two of the last three games before the playoffs, they finished the season 6-4 after starting 6-1. And the offense became second only to the 2000 Rams to score 500 points and not even make it to the divisional round.

There are 26 seasons without a ring in Dallas, the longest drought in franchise history, but unlike other teams, the Cowboys have reached the postseason multiple times and left empty-handed, something teams like the Lions, who rarely make it to the postseason, cannot say . And in fact, Dallas He has already set a postseason knockdown record.

The Cowboys have 11 trips to the Playoffs since his last championship and they all fell before the conference final, something that is a new mark in the history of the NFL.

1996 season, divisional round: Cowboys 17-26 Panthers 1998 season, wild card round: Cardinals 20-7 Cowboys 1999 season, wild card round: Cowboys 10-27 Vikings 2003 season, wild card round: Cowboys 10-29 Panthers 2006 season, wild card round: Cowboys 20-21 Seahawks 2007 season, divisional round: Giants 21-17 Cowboys 2009 season, divisional round: Cowboys 3-34 Vikings 2014 season, divisional round: Cowboys 21-26 Packers 2016 season, divisional round: Packers 34-31 Cowboys 2018 season, divisional round: Cowboys 22-30 Rams 2021 season, wild card round: 49ers 23-17 Cowboys

The Cowboys last came to the conference finals, 25 teams came to the prelude to the Super Bowl. The only ones that don’t: Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, Texans, Washington, Browns and the Cowboys themselves.