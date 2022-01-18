NFL Playoffs: Crossings and schedules for the divisional round

After a long wild card round that lasted three days and was defined with the first Monday Night Football in the playoffs, the divisional round bracket is set.

This is how the divisional round will be played

He finds that he opens the second phase of the postseason the visit of the Bengals to the Titans (Saturday, January 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET).

This duel has a particular historical flavor as it will be the second time they face each other in the playoffs; the previous occasion was in 1990 with Cincinnati’s victory over the then Oilers. That was the last time the Bengals won in the postseason and they had to wait 31 years for a qualifying knockout win.

The Saturday day of the divisional round closes with the game between the Packers and 49ers at Lambeau Field (8:15 p.m. ET). This will be the second time that both teams meet in 2021; in week 3 they met and Green Bay came out with a tight 30-28 electronic win.

In postseason Packers and “Niners” have a long history. In total, they have faced each other eight times (four wins per side) and in their most recent game San Francisco secured their place in Super Bowl LIV.

The third game of the phase will be the Rams’ trip to Raymond James Stadium (Sunday, January 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET). This is the second matchup between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay this season; on September 26 the Rams gave the Bucs their first setback of the year.

This matchup also has postseason history. In 1979 and 1999, the Rams and Bucs disputed the NFC title. and both times Los Angeles agreed to the Super Bowl.

The batch closes with the Bills vs. Chiefs at Kansas City (6:30 p.m. ET). This is the third game of the divisional round with precedent in the regular season: in week 5 of the calendar, Buffalo won by electronic 30-20.

What’s more, they have met four times in the playoffs. While the most recent match was in the last postseason (victory of the Chiefs), in the decade of the 90s they met twice (both victories of the Bills, one over Joe Montana) and the oldest antecedent is from 1966, when Kansas City became champion of the defunct AFL and qualified for Super Bowl I.