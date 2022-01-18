Nicaraguan dictatorship imposes “country by jail” on CNU directors

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo ordered the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration to apply a migratory restriction to all the rectors of the universities that are members of the National Council of Universities (CNU), revealed to Article 66 an unofficial source who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“All the rectors who are members of the CNU were prohibited from leaving the country. In fact, all the rectors have been notified that they cannot leave,” he said. The measure of the regime also reaches the directors of all the administrative departments of public universities.

The official stated that it was a “decision from above”, alluding to the pair of dictators made up of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. “It is not that there was a prior agreement of the rectors,” the source emphasized.

According to the informant, the regime buys the silence and loyalty of university officials. In March, he said, they will give a bonus of 16 thousand córdobas to all the collaborators who work in the member universities of the CNU.

In addition, it confirmed that the rector of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua) and president of the CNU was prevented from leaving the country last year when she was going to travel to an educational meeting. Two other UNAN officials did manage to attend the event.

Ramona Rodríguez, rector of the UNAN-Managua and president of the CNU.

On January 10, the day Ortega was sworn in for a new presidential term, the United States Department of State announced the restriction of visas to 116 people “accomplices” in undermining democracy in Nicaragua, including university administrators.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that the new list is made up of mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as police, prison and military officials.

On November 16, nine days after the presidential votes, the Joe Biden government announced that all officials of the Nicaraguan regime will not be able to travel to the United States.

The US president restricted the entry of the presidential couple to US territory, the measure also covers their children, relatives and all officials of the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship.