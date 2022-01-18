Northwest Arkansas Offers $10,000 in Bitcoin and a Bike to Move to Arkansas

How about an incentive of $10,000 in cryptocurrency and a bike to move to?

Northwest Arkansas hopes to attract telecommuters and entrepreneurs to the region by offering them $10,000 worth of bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a bicycle.

“Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and we are now seeing explosive growth in our technology sector,” says Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

“This expanded incentive offering – bitcoins and a bike – not only embraces the rising trend of employers using cryptocurrencies as a payment method, but also helps increase the talent pool to benefit tech entrepreneurs, startups , cities, local businesses and the region as a whole.”

Fayetteville is the third largest city in Arkansas and the county seat of Washington County. Fayetteville is located near the Boston Mountains, within the Ozark Plateau.

According to the website of the initiative Life Works Here, Aimed at attracting professionals to the area, Northwest Arkansas has more than 10,000 job openings and lacks the talent to fill the available STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, or math) positions.

Telecommuters who already have a job and self-employed entrepreneurs can apply to receive $10,000 in cash or bitcoin. Applicants will also receive a mountain bike or touring bike to explore the surrounding area.

Prospective workers should be able to move to Northwest Arkansas within six months of approval, sign a local lease or purchase a home, be at least 24 years of age, and telecommute full-time.

Until now, the initiatives Life Works Here Launched in November 2020, they have generated more than 36,000 applications from more than 115 countries and 50 states.

Electric vehicle startup company Canoo (GOEV) recently announced it is relocating its headquarters to Northwest Arkansas and establishing an R&D center in the area.

Walmart (WMT) is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. Tyson Foods (TSN) and JB Hunt (JBHT) are also located in the same state.

Ines Ferre