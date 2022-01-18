Novak Djokovic arrived in Dubai after being deported from Australia

world tennis star Novak Djokovic arrived in dubai on monday after being deported from Australia for its coronavirus vaccination rules, which left him with no chance of contesting his 21st Grand Slam titlereported an AFP journalist.

Serbian tennis player got off the plane with two suitcases and a mask, after landing at 05:32 local time (01:32 GMT) at Dubai International Airport.

tennis number one was to be the central figure on the opening night of the Australian Open, on Monday, but was unable to participate in the tournament after a court rejected his bid to remain in the country.

The Australian tournament started on Monday without its main star, who has won it nine times.

Djokovic’s exit It was given after a legal dispute with the Australian authorities that polarized world opinion and damaged the image of the two parties.

The tennis player declared himself “extremely disappointed” after a federal court unanimously upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa.

After the decision, the star athlete boarded a flight at Melbourne airport to Dubai on Sunday night in the company of assistants and authorities.

Twice in the past 11 days, the Australian government has revoked Djokovic’s visa and detained him in a migrant center, saying his presence could spark anti-vaccine sentiment amid a wave of variant covid-19 infections. omicron

The Serbian tennis player disputed both decisions in court, where he won the first round but lost the decisive phase on Sunday.

The Serbian tennis player could be three years without being able to enter Australia, which would make it difficult for him to win his 21st Grand Slam. He currently has 20 titles just like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Australian Prime Minister, the Conservative Scott Morrison, considered that what happened “sends a very clear message.”

However, he suggested in a radio interview that Djokovic could return in the next three years “in the right circumstances“.

With no other options to appeal, Djokovic acknowledged that the game was over and that he would not play in the Melbourne tournament.