Novak Djokovic: Lacoste, his sponsor, will hold him accountable for controversy – Tennis – Sports

the clothing brand Lacoste, main sponsor of tennis number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, will ask him to account for the controversy of recent days in Australia, from where he was finally expelled for not meeting the country’s vaccination requirements.

“As soon as possible we will contact Novak Djokovic to review the events that have marked his presence in Australia,” the crocodile’s house said in a statement, which the Serbian has worn on his chest since he signed a multimillion-dollar contract in 2017 and left the Japanese Uniclo.

Consequences

Lacoste is the first of Djokovic’s sponsors to show his dissatisfaction with the attitude of the tennis player, whose refusal to be vaccinated has prevented him from defending his title at the Australian Open, where he aspired to achieve his 21st Grand Slam and become the tennis player with the most “great”, ahead of the Spanish Rafa Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer.

The French brand thanks the tournament organizers for their efforts to “ensure its celebration in good conditions for the players, coaching staff and spectators.”

Djokovic returned to Serbia after eleven days of sporting, judicial and diplomatic controversy over his opposition to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. There he was received by his family and numerous Serbian fans.

the Serbian defense

Serbian politicians these days accused Australia of “mistreating” Djokovic and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said it was a “witch hunt” and “Orwellian” style show.

Djokovic arrived in Australia on Jan. 5 on a medical waiver that allowed him to play in the Australian Open, which then led to two arduous legal battles over visa cancellations and two hotel detentions.

The rest of Djokovic’s sponsors, for now, have not commented on this controversy.

EFE