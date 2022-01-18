NYC among regions with fewer covid cases | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The good news about covid-19 continues for the Big Apple. After Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a 47% decline the week before, New York City on Monday reported another decline. On Monday, it was reported that NYC has seen a 22.5% decrease in its Covid-19 cases since January 4, placing it among the cities in the state. with fewer infections, as indicated by the New York State Department of Health.
“I am proud of the work New Yorkers have been doing to keep numbers down and protect our vulnerable loved ones,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Jan. 17 statement. “While we continue to see promising trends, we are not yet past the winter surge and it is critical that we continue to use the tools that will help stop the spread.”
Cases averaged over the past week are down in all parts of the state, according to Hochul, and NYC ranks second after Southern Tier in terms of positivity rates, after being among the highest during the omicron surge earlier this month.
Statewide positivity was 15.7%, with the highest percentages in Western New York State (20.9%), Central New York (20.1%), and Long Island ( 18.5%).
On Sunday, 26,772 people tested positive in the state, 13,811 of them in New York City.
New Jersey also reports fewer cases of covid-19
New Jersey also had good news on Monday: positive cases of covid-19 there are also declining.
.J. reports 32 new COVID deaths as transmission rate falls to 1.02, indicating rise is slowing
New Jersey reported 32 new confirmed Covid-19 deaths and 8,267 new cases on Monday, as the state’s seven-day case average fell and the rate of transmission continued to decline, suggesting that the omicron rise is slowing.
The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests dropped to 16,987, almost 11,000 less than the average from a week ago, or a drop of 39.15%. It is the third day in a row that the number has been below 20,000 and the lowest since December 21.
During a Sunday afternoon press conference on the winter storm, Governor Phil Murphy noted that the lower positivity rate for testing and declining transmission rate statewide have the state moving in the correct address.
“Those are all very good signs, they’re not out of the woods yet, but they’re all very good signs,” Murphy said.
