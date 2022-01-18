NYC Offers Two Free Months of Citi Bike for Healthcare Workers – NBC4 New York

Hospital workers in New York City will be able to have 60 free days of membership to use the Citi Bike thanks to the Program Citi Bike Medical WorkersMayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday along with Transportation Commissioner Ydania Rodríguez and Lyft.

The measure seeks to provide tools for health workers to continue in the fight against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Employees of public and private hospitals, including cleaning workers and other support staff, are also eligible to enroll in the program through their place of employment until February 7, 2022.

Critical Workforce Membership Program Details:

Frontline medical professionals and support staff at select hospital/health systems in New York and New Jersey, who are not current bike share members, meet the criteria, including inactive members and customers who have previously purchased a single ride or day pass or have previously participated in a free trial.

The free 60-day membership includes the same benefits as the annual membership: unlimited 45-minute rides on classic bikes and discounted per-minute rates if you choose to ride an electric bike. Overtime fees, electric bike fees and lost bike fees are not included.

Employers who meet the criteria will have a specific link and offer code to provide to employees.

As New York City and cities across the country respond to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 virus while working to provide transportation options for essential workers, bike share systems continue to operate across the country. Meanwhile, the Citi Bike program has continued to set ridership records through the pandemic and into 2021.

More than 33,000 first responders, health care and transit workers joined an earlier version of this program when the pandemic began in 2020, taking more than 1.25 million total trips.

Participating institutions include:

Center for Urban Community Services

Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, Inc.

CityMD

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Community Health Network

Hospital for Special Surgery

Interfaith Medical Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering

Montefiore

Mount Sinai

New York-Presbyterian

NorthwellHealth

NYC Health + Hospitals

N.Y.U. Langone

Planned Parenthood of Greater NY

Brooklyn Hospital Center

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Weill Cornell Medicine

“Our healthcare heroes fight for New Yorkers every day, and this is one way to say thank you,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “I know firsthand that riding a bike is good for physical and mental health, and I would encourage all hard-working healthcare workers to take advantage if they can, keeping us moving forward toward a real recovery for our city. Thanks to Citi and Lyft for providing this important opportunity.”