Octavio Ocaña, his sister reveals the last moments at his side | Instagram

Just two days before the unfortunate October 29 was the last day that Bertha Ocana He was able to be with his brother and enjoy a very special day that he will definitely not forget.

Octavio Ocaña’s sister shared for social networks how the last moments she lived next to the actor who gave way to Benito Rivers in the Televisa Vecinos series were. The young woman shared that it was on a very special date.

Bertha Ocaña shared on Instagram the story of the last day next to Octavio Ocana, indicating that it was the date of his birthday, which is why the famous actor would invite her to spend the afternoon at his side in the house watching movies.

The young woman indicated that Octavio Ocaña made them comfortable, they ate and later made popcorn to enjoy a movie on Netflix. He added that the respective partners of both were on that special day.

Bertha shared that although the film was very entertaining, both she and the actor and businessman fell asleep in the middle and that Nerea Godínez, the young man’s fiancee, captured that moment.

Octavio Ocaña, his sister reveals the last moments at his side. Photo: Instagram.



The narration of his last moments with Octavio Ocaña was shared with the aforementioned photograph in which both brothers can be seen asleep. Ocaña’s sister assures that at the end of the film she and her partner left, since it was already 10:00 p.m.

Bertha Ocaña assures that if she had known that these would be the last moments with her brother, she would have hugged him tighter and tighter and would have made that day even more special.

Just two days after this beautiful day, the news for Bertha about her brother would be that he had just passed away, this in quite doubtful conditions and very shortly after reaching his 23 years of age.

The authorities claim that Octavio Augusto Perez Ocana he died due to the fact that he activated the same when losing control of his truck; however, her family and lawyers have insisted that there is evidence to show that what the authorities said is not true.

Meanwhile, the Pérez Ocaña family continues its odyssey to prove these facts and clarify what actually happened on October 29, 2021.