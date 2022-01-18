Offers in theaters, hotels and restaurants in New York winter campaign

New York, Jan 18 (EFE).- The city of New York launched its winter campaign called “Winter Outing” on Tuesday with four consecutive weeks (until February 13) of offers in hotels, restaurants, theaters and museums to attract to a tourism with the message that “New York is open”.

New Mayor Eric Adams kicked off a presentation at the iconic skyscraper of the Empire State Building, which was built in just over thirteen months and alone represents the ability of this city to get ahead in moments difficult like the one you are now experiencing with the coronavirus pandemic, as you recalled.

More than 500 restaurants have joined this campaign where they offer menus at 29, 39 or 49 dollars, while the 22 Broadway theaters -including here the famous musicals such as Aladdin or The Lion King- offer a “two for one” formula. .

134 hotels of all ranges have also joined, offering different discounts, as well as museums and amusement arcades in general with special prices during these weeks, in a campaign that is now in its third edition.

“Tourism is the heart and soul of this city, it is what allows the magic to work. Why would you want to go anywhere else?” said the mayor, who praised the enormous ethnic diversity of all the neighborhoods in the city. city: “We are going to sell this product that we have in our city”.

“Why the hell would you want to go to Paris? Better come here, this is the place to be and to enjoy,” said the mayor, and the message of competition with Paris was later repeated by several of the attendees, leaders of restaurant, hotel or theater associations.

The mayor emphasized the economic importance of the tourism and leisure sector, which he said contributes 72.8 billion dollars to the city’s economy and that in 2019, the year before the pandemic, generated 400,000 jobs.

For this reason, promoting tourism is a way of “energizing the city,” he said, insisting that all establishments, both hotels and theaters, museums and hotels, comply with covid regulations, a significant message when New York begins barely seeing a drop in the trend of infections after having exceeded 80,000 a day in the last days of the year.

“We are not going to allow covid-19 to define us -concluded the mayor- but we will be the ones who define our future”.

(c) EFE Agency