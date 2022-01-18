Official! Jorge Meré becomes America’s reinforcement for Clausura 2022

The agreement between the Iberian and the Coapa club, according to ESPN’s Rodrigo Fáez, is for the next three seasons

the spanish footballer Jorge Meré officially became a new player of the Águilas del América. The 24-year-old Iberian defender arrives at ‘Nido’ from Bundesliga club Cologne.

Through their social networks, the team led by Santiago Solari announced the signing of Meré, who had been playing in the German First Division for almost five years.

Jorge Meré, for the moment, became the third reinforcement of América for Clausura 2022 ESPN

Jorge Meré was trained in the Basic Forces of Sporting de Gijón and debuted in the first team in 2015. In LaLiga, Meré played 56 games and after his good performances, Colonia signed him in 2017 and in the Bundesliga he added two goals and an assist in 56 commitments.

The Iberian center-back began this campaign as a starter, but between Date 9 and Date 14 he played six consecutive games without playing in the German championship. Meré’s activity with Cologne in the last three months was limited to 93 minutes (90 minutes in the German Cup and three minutes in the Bundesliga). The Spaniard did not participate in the last four games for Cologne. In total, Meré reaches Liga MX with nine commitments played in the campaign.

At the international level, he has played in the youth teams of Spain, but has not been part of the Senior Team. The defender was considered by ‘La Roja’ for a friendly duel in 2016 against Bosnia but he did not have minutes.

Meré’s competition in the Águilas for the starting position will be Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres and Jordan Silva with Solari motivated to make him a benchmark for the defense.

The next commitment of the Coapa team will be against the current monarch of Mexican soccer, the Rojinegros del Atlas, and after that they will face Atlético de San Luis.

According to Rodrigo Faez of ESPN, Jorge Meré will sign for the next three seasons with the Eagles.