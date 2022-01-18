OHLA exports its Cubipod technology to Africa, specialized in sustainable maritime construction

Over the last two decades, OHLA has developed more than 300 R&D projects and currently has 12 families of patents in force, with a presence in 28 territories. Some of them have given rise to license contracts, as is the case of cubepod, element for sustainable construction of embankment dike protection blankets, which the company sells through its specialized subsidiary SATO and which has license contracts for its application in Europe, Africa and America.

In this line of business, one of the latest advances has been the recent export of a license for the application of Cubipod in the expansion and rehabilitation works of the Elmina fishing port (Ghana). This is the second time that OHLA exports to Africa, where Cubipod has already been applied in the construction of a breakwater in the Marina Bay d’Alger (Algeria), a port with a capacity for 711 berths and ships from 8 to 180 meters.

In addition, the company has exported this technology to Denmark, where it has been used in the Hanstholm harbor expansion project, and in which more than 2,700 Cubipod pieces, with weights ranging between 15 and 33 tons.

Maritime projects in Spain

In Spain, OHLA has a varied maritime project portfolio in which this technology developed in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Valencia has been used. Among them are the San Andrés breakwater, in the port of Malaga, the first two phases of the breakwater of the outer port of Langosteira (A Coruña) and the breakwater of the Dársena de la Esfinge (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria). These initiatives have involved the construction and installation of 33,000 Cubipod pieces with sizes ranging between 3 and 45 tons.

According to the construction company, “Cubipod presents innovative advantages with respect to the traditional cubic block, such as greater robustness and endurance structural, while preventing caving and increasing friction with the underlying layer. Their character joins them sustainable thanks to its lower consumption of concrete, which translates into a reduction in the consumption of cement, aggregates, energy and transport and in great savings in ecological, energy and carbon footprints».

In fact, its innovative and sustainable nature has earned Cubipod multiple awards, including the Gold Medal with honorable mention and the Best Spanish Invention Award at the Geneva International Inventions Show; the National Innovation Award in the Innovative Public Procurement category awarded to the Malaga Port Authority for its first application and the García-Cabrerizo Award for the Best Spanish Invention, awarded by the Foundation of the same name.