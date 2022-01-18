one of his last photos

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 23 Views

The career of Betty White, an unrivaled treasure in US comedy. 2:58

(CNN) — Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the last photos taken of the late actress.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I think it’s one of his last photos,” Kiersten Mikelas, White’s assistant, shared on his official Facebook page.

Betty White

A photo of Betty White, taken on December 20, shared by her assistant.

White, who died on December 31 at the age of 99, is seen sitting in the photo looking vibrant and well.

“She was radiant, beautiful and as happy as ever,” Mikelas wrote. “Thank you to everyone who is doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

There have been numerous TV tributes and events for White since her death, along with the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encouraged fans to donate $5 to animal shelters or animal welfare organizations in her honor.

Actress Jennifer Garner remembered White in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “Happy 100 Betty, thanks for reminding us to look for the good and find the nice. ♥️😇♥️”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Instagram: Guaynaa is discharged after suffering a car accident

After being saved from his accident, Guaynaa shared a series of images on his Instagram …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved