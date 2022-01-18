The career of Betty White, an unrivaled treasure in US comedy. 2:58

(CNN) — Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the last photos taken of the late actress.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I think it’s one of his last photos,” Kiersten Mikelas, White’s assistant, shared on his official Facebook page.

White, who died on December 31 at the age of 99, is seen sitting in the photo looking vibrant and well.

“She was radiant, beautiful and as happy as ever,” Mikelas wrote. “Thank you to everyone who is doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

There have been numerous TV tributes and events for White since her death, along with the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encouraged fans to donate $5 to animal shelters or animal welfare organizations in her honor.

Actress Jennifer Garner remembered White in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “Happy 100 Betty, thanks for reminding us to look for the good and find the nice. ♥️😇♥️”