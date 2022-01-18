One of the best robot vacuum cleaners collapses 100 euros

The Roborock robot falls below 400 euros in an unrepeatable offer.

Although robot vacuum cleaners have evolved a lot since their inception, what matters is the price at which we can afford them. And this Roborock S6 Pure drops to 399 euros on Amazon for a limited time. These gadgets were born in 1996 as an idea and were established with iRobot in 2002. Today there are many manufacturers that launch several models on the market every year, some with more or less success. This, without a doubt, it’s amazing.

Despite the departure of the Roborock S7, this is still one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market today. The Roborock firm carries several models presented ever since it let go of Xiaomi, and has even dared to launch broom-type cordless vacuum cleaners like the Roborock H7 and its subsequent best-seller. This offer is very sweet because it supposes a lowered from 499 euros previous.

Get a Roborock S6 Pure with a 100 euro discount

Despite sharing certain features with the Roborock S6, this ‘Pure’ model keep up the type against the competition, even within the same firm. And we are talking about a robot vacuum cleaner that vacuums and scrubs with great efficiency.

And this is thanks to its silent 69dB engine, which gives a suction power of about 2,000 AP. The dirt is stored in its 460ml tank and the water to scrub or pass the mop we fill it in its 180ml removable reservoir capacity. When we just want to vacuum, we just have to remove the water tank. Every time we use the scrubbing function, we will have to clean the mop that is attached with velcro to the base of the water tank.

A very important issue with robot vacuum cleaners is their autonomy and efficiency. In this Roborock S6 Pure we have a battery that will get about 150 minute cleaning no interruptions, more than enough for the vast majority of apartments. Also, every time we do a cleaning, the robot store the tour carried out as a map in order to achieve greater cleaning in a shorter time in the future. His laser navigation It helps the mapping to be much more precise in each room.

We will can control all operations of our robot from the Roborock or Xiaomi Mi Home app. In them we can see the remaining time of the filters and accessories, and even be able to buy spare parts when we need them with a link to the official Roborock store on Amazon.

Related topics: Offers, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney+ for $8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts Free Trial