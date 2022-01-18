Orange Juice Futures Prices Rise on Forecast for Worst Florida Crop Since WWII

The US Department of Agriculture forecasts that this year the harvest volume of these citrus fruits will be lower than expected, due to a disease that affects orange trees.

Frozen concentrate orange juice futures contract prices have risen sharply amid forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture that one of the lowest harvest volumes of the fruit in the world is expected. North American country, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Last Thursday, orange juice futures for delivery in March rose 5.1%, after said portfolio reduced its expectations for the harvest of that fruit in the state of Florida, where this year only 44 are expected to be produced, 5 million boxes of 40 kilos, the lowest volume since the Second World War.

While last Friday, the futures of that asset closed at around 1.50 dollars per pound (almost 0.5 kg), which represents an increase of approximately 50% since the covid-19 pandemic began.

The reasons for the downward expectation of the Department of Agriculture in the production of oranges in Florida, the main producing state of these citrus fruits in the United States, are the presence of an incurable disease that affects the trees.