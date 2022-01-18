Pablo Aguilar asks for reinforcement in defense for Cruz Azul: I’m old

abigail parra

Mexico City / 18.01.2022 14:04:50





Pablo Aguilar, central defender of Cruz Azul, recognized the urgency that exists in the club for already having a defender who takes the baton in said position, since the Paraguayan highlighted that he and Julio Cesar Dominguez (with 34 years of age each) they can no longer stand the competitive pace and especially in this semester, in which the Machine has the obligation in Liga MX and Concacaf with the Champions League.

“My compadre Cata and I are already a little old, I don’t think we can stand it all. It would be important for us with the competition that you can have because you give your best. In my position we are only two and one more out there from the U-20, we have to be honest in that sense because yes we need it, we need that competition”, he said in a virtual conference this afternoon.

And it is without a doubt that the celestial template needs revitalize your defense to return to being the defensive team they had had since 2018 with the leadership of Aguilar and Cata himself.

“Not only for us it is important, a solid defense is good for any team. We must live up to the commitments that are going to be presented to us and the demands that we are going to have. We have to be realists, when you don’t have someone snapping at your heels you relax a little, it is not like our case, but it always happens, it is better to have someone behind you who demands you”, he commented.

Retiring in Paraguay, Pablito’s priority

Although Pablo’s future for this summer is return to his native country and retire from the courts, the defender recognized that in these months could analyze the situation to continue in the Machine, although the chances are not quite high.

“I can’t close the doors, but my intention is to return (to Paraguay) or look for other paths for the family and have time to be with them. That is what we are looking for right now. I have three or four more months left to analyze everything, but from the beginning the idea is the one that everyone knows”.

​