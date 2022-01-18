Pachuca vs Chivas Liga MX 2022: summary, result, goals of the match

January 16, 2022 4:35 p.m.

Matchday 2 of Closure 2022, date of the tournament that brings us a Pachuca vs. Chivas as the last match of the weekend, in what on paper promises to be one of the duels that generates the most doubts at first.

Both teams come from making a very good debut in the tournament, widely dominating their rival, leaving positive feelings in their way of playing and idea of ​​the game, with their coaches as intellectual authors.

Marcelo Michel Leano gained pure oxygen with his team’s win against the gunboats from Mazatlan, partially silencing criticism of his work, and accusations of having his job just because he was a friend of the owner, despite the fact that Ricardo Pelaez he stuck out his chest for him at a press conference.

The first results of Saints in the tournament make more valuable the way in which William Almada is working with Tuzos as his new project within Mexican soccer, even though he had offers outside the country, he chose to work with Pachuca Group.

match line-ups

It is not common that William Almada make big changes in their starters that win games, and for this game it was no exception, since it was almost a carbon copy of what came out in the debut against Athletic Saint Louis.

Pachuca: Oscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapías, Daniel Aceves; Romario Ibarra, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez, Víctor Guzmán, Bryan González, Nicolás Ibáñez, those chosen by the Uruguayan coach.

He falls out of the starting eleven for COVID-19 the Colombian, Oscar Murillo, his place takes Miguel tapias, from then on, those who went out to beat the potosinos repeat from the beginning, despite the fact that players like Bryan Gonzalez they had a discreet game.

It is an example of how Almada He gives confidence to the youngsters with whom he likes to work, since they are usually ideal for his fast, dynamic football and constant pressure on the rival throughout the field.

Team that wins, team that repeats. If something isn’t broken, don’t move it. Really popular sayings that apply perfectly in the choice of Marcelo Michel Leano for his team that he put together for the start of this game.

Chivas: Raul Gudino; Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce; Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres, Isaac Brizuela, César Huerta, Ángel Zaldívar. It was the choice of the Mexican coach.

As previously, although it is recovered, Roberto ‘Louse’ Alvarado will not debut as a starter against one of his former team, the Tuzos of Pachuca. The stellar booster Guadalajara He will start on the bench for the first few minutes, waiting to see if he has them as a change.

firewood repeats the same eleven players who started as starters and scored goals against Mazatlan with authority, in search of obtaining a similar result, or at least giving him victory, and thus not lose the way to Cougars Y cross Blue, who have 2 of 2 wins.

Summary of the first half

As anticipated, the match was going to be really dynamic, with quick actions, since both teams have proven to be among those who go out to look for the rival goal, not by handling and handling the ball, but to arrive in the least amount of touches to the rival area.

Chivas started well, reaching the edge of the area of Pachuca, but they did not manage to make an action that would put in trouble the goal defended by Oscar Ustari, who lived the first few minutes really calm.

As the minutes passed, the Tuzos the pressure was taking off, the pressure was taking off, he managed the game more, and he began to touch the goal of Raul Gudino, who had work in a couple of actions, plus a scare of Nico Ibanez.

Tuzos the ‘stage fright’ at the start faded, he began to push against his own goal Chivas, until it caused an error in the output of Flock. After a series of duels between Kevin Alvarez Y Cease vegetable plot, the ball fell to ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, pressured by Nico Ibanez, getting the error behind red and white, converted into a goal by Victor Guzman.

the goal of Pachuca demoralized the flock, who did not have a quick response, failing routine things, coverage, help, could not find a way out of the suffocating pressure of those trained by Almada. It was a really difficult stretch for the ‘leañoneta’.

Chivas did not recover from the goal, they had not returned to the game since then, and Pachuca took over the party, knocking more and more on the door of Gudino who felt the pressure of Tuzos, which was giving the glover more work.

On a routine outing, between the ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda Y Raul Gudino, the goalkeeper was unable to control a ball that was returned to him by the defender, failing one of the commandments, letting the ball go straight to the bottom of his goal, making it 2-0 before 40′.

The flock He never returned to the game, asking the referee to whistle halftime as soon as possible, because morally they were devastated, with great doubts, fears, distrust, pressure, and they smelled more of a 3-0 than the 2-1 of the match.

Summary of the second half

Wanting to completely change the face of his team for the second half, Marcelo Michel Leano rocked his bench completely, making three mods, bringing in: Roberto ‘Louse’ Alvarado, Jesus ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Y Fernando ‘Nene’ Beltran. making the debut of Alvarado, the only reinforcement that confirmed Guadalajara for this tournament.

In a truly controversial action, the referee signaled a penalty in favor of the Guadalajara for a touch on the foot Angel Zaldivar. Own ‘Cello’ converted the goal from 11 steps, cheating Ustari, making his second of the tournament, both penalties.

Shyly, Chivas tried to return to the game with little signs of life from his football, where the ‘Louse’ Alvarado He was one of those who came into contact with the ball the most, but at about 70 minutes, they could not put a man in front of the goal of Oscar Ustari, who until that minute, only suffered the shot on goal from the penalty, from then on, the Argentine had no work.

Pachuca didn’t give him a job either Raul GudinoAlthough the intention of Almada with his changes was to add men in the area of Chivas, they did not hurt the rear red and white, they had very well subject to Nico Ibanez, who did not weigh in the second part.

The clear action of flock arrived in a very good triangulation between Angle, ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Y Zaldivar, that for the first time in the second half, a man was left in front of the door of Ustari, in an action that was saved at the last minute by the central couple of Tuzos.

More out of push than anything else, the herd tried to knock on the door, however, Tuzos resisted, did not suffer excessively, Ustari except for a great save at 90’+3 from a distant shot from ‘Chicote’ Calderon, they had the game under control, not giving the alternative to a clear chance of Chivas, which also did not have Pachucaexcept on a long free kick.